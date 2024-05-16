Former Women's Champion speaks on WWE cuts, shares positive take on Triple H's Era

Veteran WWE Superstar recently opened up about the wave of talent releases from NXT within the company. Former Divas Champion Natalya offered her insights on the new leadership of Triple H, highlighting a "great thing" about his approach, while acknowledging the difficulty of such situations.

Von Wagner, Cameron Grimes, Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, Sanga, Xyon Quinn, and Xia Li are the latest names who were let go from the main roster and NXT in April 2024.

Speaking to Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic Show, Natalya was asked to share her two cents on the recent releases. The former WWE Tag Team Champion offered encouragement and a glimpse of hope for those who departed.

The Queen of Harts highlighted The Game's history of giving wrestlers second chances and cited Karrion Kross, Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, and a few other names as an example.

"The other great thing about Triple H that I love is that he gives people second chances. So, yes, this week we saw a lot of people get cut from NXT. He’s been known to hire people back. Look at Tegan [Nox]; look at Scarlett and Karrion [Kross]. Look at, um, I’m just trying to think… Dakota [Kai], B-Fab, and Tehuti [Miles]. I’m just trying to think off the top of my head and yes, he’s been known to give people second chances," she said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Listen to the full episode here:

Former WWE star says he will always feel indebted to Triple H

Former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore recently expressed gratitude to The King of Kings for giving him a spot in World Wrestling Entertainment. The 37-year-old star was a part of WWE for almost six years and won the CruiserweightTtitle on a couple of occasions before he was let go in 2018.

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Amore mentioned he would forever feel indebted to Triple H for giving him a chance in WWE despite zero wrestling background.

"Hunter gave me an opportunity of a lifetime. I'll probably always feel indebted to him. I'll probably always feel that but I feel like he probably feels like, 'No, you earned it!'" Amore said.

Check out the full video below:

Only time will tell which name will earn a return to WWE since the Chief Content Officer's history suggests that the door may not be completely shut.

