Former Women’s Champion subtly may have confirmed her WWE departure

A former SmackDown Women's Champion may have subtly confirmed that they are on their way out of WWE.

In May 2022, Sasha Banks and Naomi were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions as the promotion was building toward Hell in a Cell. The promotion wanted the champions to work singles programs at the premium live event, but Banks and Naomi were not interested. They forfeited their titles and walked out of the company.

Sasha Banks is currently performing as Mercedes Moné in NJPW and recently captured the IWGP Women's Championship. Naomi has not appeared on WWE television since walking out and it appears she will not be showing up on RAW or SmackDown any time soon. The 35-year-old changed her Twitter name and removed any mention of the company.

Naomi has officially changed her username on Twitter.

Her username was @NaomiWWE up until recently, and the change subtly hints that her time in the promotion may be over.

delice @beckyblueprint naomi changed her username to trinity fatu again but it’s different than the one she already had,did someone take her previous username? naomi changed her username to trinity fatu again but it’s different than the one she already had,did someone take her previous username?

EC3 recalls when Naomi began dating 37-year-old WWE star

EC3 recently recalled how Naomi started dating The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso.

Jimmy is currently wrapped up in a captivating storyline regarding his brother, Jey Usos, and The Bloodline. Jey Uso refused to participate in the beatdown of Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble and The Bloodline hasn't been on the same page since the premium live event in January.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 noted that he saw Naomi and Jimmy holding hands during an early season of NXT and said that they are a sweet couple:

"That would be NXT Season 3, proper to NXT Season 4, you know, the half-internet one. I think their courtship began around that time because I do remember them holding hands, being, you know, a sweet little couple." [From 05:05 to 05:24]

Naomi's former tag team partner recently claimed that the 35-year-old is "recovering" at the moment. Time will tell if either of the former Women's Tag Team Champions will return to the company in the future.

Would you like to see Naomi return to WWE or get a fresh start somewhere else? Let us know in the comments section below.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes