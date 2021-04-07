WWE Hall of Famer takes a cheeky jibe at Vince McMahon during induction speech

Molly Holly took a hilarious shot at Vince McMahon during her 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech.

Molly Holly finally got her well-deserved Hall of Fame induction this year. The former Women's Champion was a major name on WWE's female roster back in the early 2000s.

Molly Holly took a cheeky jibe at Vince McMahon during her Hall of Fame speech. Here's what she had to say:

"There's only been two people who've had their heads shaved at WrestleMania. One was the most influential person to step foot in a wrestling ring, the other was Vince McMahon."

Molly Holly and Vince McMahon got their heads shaved in 2004 and 2007, respectively

Molly Holly kicked off a feud with Victoria over the WWE Women's title at WrestleMania 20 in 2004 in a "Hair vs. Title match". Molly failed to take the title away from Victoria. The latter then forcefully shaved Molly's head as the fans inside Madison Square Garden cheered in unison.

Vince McMahon and Donald Trump feuded on the road to WrestleMania 23 in 2007, and a huge match was set up for The Show of Shows, pitting Bobby Lashley and Umaga with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the special guest referee.

The match was dubbed "The Battle of the Billionaires" and the stipulation called for the winner to shave the loser's head. Umaga lost the match, and Vince McMahon lost his hair on that memorable night.

The match was a big reason the 23rd edition of The Show of Shows setting a record for the highest WrestleMania pay-per-view buys at the time. The record was broken five years later at WrestleMania 28, which was headlined by The Rock vs. John Cena. WrestleMania 23 did 1.25 million buys, while WrestleMania 28 did 1.3 million buys.

