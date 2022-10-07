Former Women’s Champion believes there could be a swerve involving Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel

According to a former Women's Champion, Logan Paul might be involved in a big swerve at WWE Crown Jewel.

Logan Paul was one of the biggest social media influencers who made their way to sports entertainment. Last year, Paul was introduced to the WWE Universe when Sami Zayn invited him into the company. He was also in Zayn's corner at WrestleMania 37 when The Master Stragetist lost to Kevin Owens.

Earlier this year, Logan made his wrestling debut when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. He's now set to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey weighed in on the upcoming match at Crown Jewel and thinks WWE might pull a huge swerve and turn Paul into a villain to defeat Reigns:

"I guess they'll have to protect both of them. So, it's going to be like Roman cheats or something and still wins. Yeah, cause Logan Paul is still babyface. So, I don't think they will let him cheat, but it could be a heel turn if he could cheat. But I think it would be more of like all The Bloodline's gonna get involved and like gang up on him. (1:36:45 to 1:37:10)

It's an interesting take by Ronda Rousey, but it is highly unlikely that Roman Reigns will lose his titles in Paul's third-ever wrestling match.

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will come face to face on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar and unified the world titles on RAW and SmackDown. A few months later, he defeated The Beast Incarnate in a Last Man Standing match and retained his titles. On the same show, The Maverick got his first-ever singles win over The Miz.

After being betrayed by The Miz at WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul signed with the company and began feuding with The A-Lister. The Maverick became confident enough to challenge Roman Reigns and call him out. During the Crown Jewel press conference, the two superstars came face to face.

In the end, Triple H officially announced Reigns vs. Paul for the titles at WWE Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns shoved Logan Paul during the event. Since then, the two haven't been in the same ring, but are scheduled to square off on the season premiere of SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief will go face-to-face for the second time with The Maverick on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see what the two superstars have to say before their match in Saudi Arabia.

Who do you think will walk out of Crown Jewel with the titles? Logan Paul or Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section.

