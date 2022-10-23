Former Women's Champion teases showing up at Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella could be interested in participating in Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge next week.

SmackDown will move to FS1 next week due to the MLB playoffs airing on FOX. WWE has advertised a stacked show for the blue brand. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return, and Ronda Rousey will issue an open challenge for her SmackDown Women's Championship.

After the company made the announcement, a member of the WWE Universe recommended Carmella make a return to the Friday night show and take up the challenge.

Replying to the fan on social media, Carmella posted a tweet with an emoji indicating that she might be interested in taking on The Rowdy One.

The first-ever Women's Money in the Bank winner was last seen on TV on the July 18 episode of RAW. She was unsuccessful in a singles match against Bianca Belair on the show.

Ronda Rousey regained the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules

After suffering two surprising losses against Liv Morgan, The Baddest Woman on the Planet was finally able to exorcize her demons at Extreme Rules 2022.

Rousey and Morgan brutalized each other with everything they could lay their hands on in a battle for the ages. However, as the match reached its climax, The Rowdy One caught the former champion in a Bicep Crusher. Instead of tapping out, she smiled wide as she slowly passed out, leading to Rousey becoming a three-time women's champion.

Ronda Rousey has only been pinned four times in her WWE career. Her first pinfall loss came against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 in a Triple Threat Match also involving Charlotte Flair.

Her second loss came at WrestleMania 38 to Charlotte Flair under a controversial finish. Her next two pins came at the hands of Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. However, she is now focused on reasserting her dominance on the blue brand.

