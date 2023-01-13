Former Women’s Champion has three-word response to potential WWE crossover with STARDOM

Could WWE ever have a crossover with STARDOM with Triple H as the Chief Content Officer?

Triple H's booking of the women's division in NXT helped lay the groundwork for the rise of women's wrestling across both RAW and SmackDown.

With The Game now creatively in charge of the main roster, women's wrestling is getting a bigger focus across all three shows, and other companies are taking notice.

Former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler recently sat down with Dark Puroresu Flowsion to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if she believed there was a chance for a crossover between WWE and STARDOM in the future, Baszler answered the question with the typical three-word response we always hear in the world of professional wrestling.

"I have said many times I would love a match against Giulia or Syuri," Shayna Baszler said. "I think my ring style works really well with a style like theirs. As for a crossover, one thing in this business I have learned is 'never say never.'"

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow I recently talked with Shayna Baszler about her interest in Inter-Gender matches. Among naming Minoru Suzuki as a dream opponent! We discussed STARDOM crossover possibilities. Where she said she has a desire to fight Syuri & Giulia. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I recently talked with Shayna Baszler about her interest in Inter-Gender matches. Among naming Minoru Suzuki as a dream opponent! We discussed STARDOM crossover possibilities. Where she said she has a desire to fight Syuri & Giulia. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/J2N5Zrpwet

If you're interested in sports betting, the NFL Playoffs begin this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Two former WWE Superstars will compete at a New Japan event in San Jose next month

Two former WWE Women's Superstars are making even bigger names for themselves outside the company.

Former NXT Women's Champion KAIRI is currently the IWGP Women's Champion and was confronted by the former Sasha Banks, Mercedes Mone, at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.

The two women will face each other at Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose, California. This will be Sasha Banks' first wrestling match outside of World Wrestling Entertainment in over a decade.

While many expected her to appear last night on AEW Dynamite, that didn't occur, leaving Mone's status with All Elite Wrestling a mystery.

What do you make of Shayna Baszler's comments? Would you like to see these two companies work together at some point in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : Would you like to see crossover between WWE and STARDOM? Yes No 0 votes