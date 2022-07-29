Multi-time World Champion told Kurt Angle that Vince McMahon would take care of him in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed that Ric Flair advised him to go to Vince McMahon's company instead of WCW all the way back in the late '90s.

Kurt Angle was one of the best to ever step inside the squared circle. Angle had an amateur background which made him very dangerous between the ropes. The Olympic Gold Medalist also won several championships during his run with the company.

However, Angle's career might have looked quite different if he hadn't taken the advice given by The Nature Boy. Speaking to Fox News, Angle opened up about the time he asked Ric Flair for advice and Flair said that Vince McMahon would take great care of him in WWE:

"I met Ric Flair before I signed with WWE and I said, ‘Hey, Ric, do you think I should go to WWE or WCW?’ Ric was in WCW at the time. He said, ‘Do not come to WCW. They’ll annihilate you. They will crush you. Go to WWE because Vince McMahon would take care of you.’ And he was absolutely right. That’s what Vince McMahon did, he took care of me." [H/T - Fox News]

Ultimately, McMahon did take good care of the Olympic Gold Medalist as he became a multi-time world champion and joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Vince McMahon made Kurt Angle the General Manager of RAW

In 2017, the relationship between RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and General Manager Mick Foley hit a roadblock. McMahon fired Foley and the hunt for a new replacement began. After weeks of former managers showing up, however, Stephanie decided to run the show by herself.

Stephanie's decision didn't suit Vince McMahon, who began looking for a strong on-screen personality to do the part. During WrestleMania 33 weekend, Kurt Angle headlined the show when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Stephanie went through a table during a match between Seth Rollins and Triple H.

The night after WrestleMania, Vince McMahon made his presence felt when he appeared in front of the crowd. The chairman announced Angle as the new General Manager of WWE RAW. Angle had previous managerial experience as he was the GM of SmackDown in 2004.

It was interesting to see Angle manage Monday NIght RAW as he provided some memorable moments and tagged along with The Shield in Roman Reigns' absence.

Do you think Kurt Angle should return and manage amateur wrestlers in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

