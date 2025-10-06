  • home icon
  Former World Champion announced as special guest referee for major Survivor Series style match

Former World Champion announced as special guest referee for major Survivor Series style match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 06, 2025 03:50 GMT
WWE HQ
This star is a big name among wrestling fans (Image credit: WWE.com)

WWE will be hosting two Survivor Series-style matches this week. A former World Champion will also be involved.

Despite being a part of the TNA roster, Joe Hendry has made many sporadic appearances for NXT over the past year. He even competed in a Royal Rumble match. However, his alliance has come into question as of late with TNA's ongoing feud against NXT. Therefore, he was not named as part of any team for the men's Survivor Series match, which will take place at NXT Showdown this week.

Joe Hendry voiced his frustration over being excluded from the match, and Santino Marella responded. He named the former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry as the special guest referee for this match.

"Hey, Joe Henry. It's me Santino Morella here. How are you? I saw your post, and I'm gonna make it official right now. You'll be the special guest referee in the men's Survivor Series style match at Showdown."

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Former World Champion Mark Henry wants Joe Hendry to be John Cena's final opponent

Joe Hendry has already been involved in some pretty big matches. He even competed at WrestleMania 41, where he faced former World Champion Randy Orton in a singles match. Now, a WWE veteran wants him to be John Cena's final opponent.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Mark Henry explained what beating John Cena could do for Joe Hendry's career. He noted that while the former TNA World Champion has beaten several top stars in TNA and NXT, he hasn't beaten someone of the calibre of Cena. A win like that could do wonders for his career.

"If John Cena wants to give back to the business, you give it to somebody that's gonna have career. Just like him, when he came in, and him and Kurt Angle went at it, him having an initial interaction with Kurt Angle is what forced the level of where he was gonna be. You've gotta give it back, you've gotta give the rub. Joe called him out early, and Joe is over as hell. But Joe don't have no skins on the wall. He beat Nic Nemeth, and he's beaten a bunch of people at TNA and several at NXT, but that's not like beating Triple H, that's not like beating Shawn Michaels. He's gotta have something that the world is gonna say, 'Da*n, you beat John Cena on his way out, holy sh*t.'" [H/T WrestleTalk]

It will be interesting to see if Joe Hendry will be a neutral referee in the men's Survivor Series style match.

