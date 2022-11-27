Former World Champion breaks 16-month-long losing streak against Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw AJ Styles finally break his 16-month-long premium live event losing streak against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

In September, Finn Balor offered an olive branch to AJ Styles as he wanted him to join the stable. However, Styles reunited with The Good Brothers and reformed The O.C. to take down The Judgment Day.

Styles took on Balor in an enticing battle. During the bout, Styles looked to get the advantage over the former Universal Champion, but Balor had counters of his own.

Dominik Mysterio also got involved in the match as he was taken out by The O.C. Mysterio was aided by Damian Priest as the four men battled outside.

After an enthralling contest, Styles hit Finn Balor with a Phenomenal Forearm to get the pin.

Last week, Mia Yim returned to the company and aligned with The O.C. to neutralize the threat of Rhea Ripley. The two women clashed during the Women's WarGames as Yim sided with Bianca Belair and Ripley allied with Bayley.

The win at Survivor Series marks Styles' first premium live event victory in over 16 months. His last win was with Omos at Money in the Bank 2021 as the then-RAW Tag Team Champions defeated The Viking Raiders.

