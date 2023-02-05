Former World Champion compares WWE to the television show Succession

Seth Rollins is the latest to react to the recent changes in WWE, much like his peers Kevin Owens and Intercontinental Champion Gunther, who have already commented on it in the past.

To kick-start a brand new year, Stephanie McMahon has resigned from her role as co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE in addition to stepping down from the Board of Directors. Meanwhile, Vince McMahon has returned to the Board as Executive Chairman.

When asked about it by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, the 36-year-old former world champion brought up the show 'Succession' in comparison.

"Well, have you ever seen the show ‘Succession’?… If you need an explanation, there you go. You have three seasons of it I think on HBO so, that’s, again, all above my head. I’m a pro wrestler, I show up, I put in the work in the ring, try to do my best to entertain the people who buy the tickets and watch us on TV and that’s all I can focus on. If I start worrying about the other stuff, I’m gonna lose my cool so, I gotta keep my cool, my friend." [2:35-3:06]

Rollins is unexpectedly in the middle of another WWE feud

At a recent WWE live event in Columbus, Bayley challenged Bianca Belair for the latter's RAW Women's Championship. The bout turned into a tag team contest pitting Damage CTRL against the EST and Seth's wife Becky Lynch. Bayley was seen wearing a Seth Rollins T-Shirt.

The Role Model has been taunting Becky about the latter's marriage to Seth for weeks now. Whilst there have been rumors of a WrestleMania contest between the two, as of now, they are scheduled to fight inside a Steel Cage on the February 6th episode of RAW.

found a way for GIVE HER WHAT SHE WANTS! @BeckyLynchWWE found a way for @itsBayleyWWE to agree to a Steel Cage Match next Monday on #WWERaw GIVE HER WHAT SHE WANTS!@BeckyLynchWWE found a way for @itsBayleyWWE to agree to a Steel Cage Match next Monday on #WWERaw! https://t.co/wgSE4Mt7UE

It remains to be seen whether Seth Rollins will be involved in the match on Monday night or further down the Road to Mania Hollywood.

Do you think Seth could be involved in a match, like a Shark Cage suspended above, between Becky Lynch and Bayley in the future? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.

