Former world champion details how he relocated his shoulder at major WWE event

WWE is set to host the Biggest Party of the Summer in Detroit, where superstars from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown will compete. One of the main events for this year's SummerSlam is Finn Balor taking on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Judgment Day member recently detailed how he relocated his shoulder multiple times during his match against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2016.

In 2016, Finn Balor immediately rose to the top of the card on Monday Night RAW after the annual Draft. He faced Seth Rollins in the finals at SummerSlam for the newly introduced Universal Championship. In the end, The Demon won the match and the title.

Unfortunately, he was injured during the match, which took him out for the rest of the year, and he relinquished the title the following night on the red brand. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the former Universal Champion details how he relocated his shoulder multiple times throughout the bout.

"As soon as I got injured, I knew I was going to be out for a long time. I knew it straight away. I said this is not good. I dislocated the shoulder, I relocated it myself. I realized I was in a bad way, I hit the ropes and dislocated it again, I relocated it. There was another time when I got whipped into the buckles, I dislocated it again. So I knew I was in a bad way, I knew I needed surgery, I knew I was looking at six months to a year in the ring," revealed Balor. [From 03:25 to 04:15]

Finn Balor will be in the biggest rematch of his career at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Finn Balor's career turned entirely different when he got injured after winning the Universal Champion. The Prince spent years on the main roster to regain his momentum after returning from injury.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins added more world championships under his belt on Monday Night RAW for a couple of years. Last year, Balor and Rollins completely changed their characters and got over with the crowd.

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion of the new era, and Finn Balor decided to hunt The Visionary down with the help of The Judgment Day.

Balor faced Rollins last month at the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London. However, The Prince failed to capture the title from The Visionary as he got distracted by his fellow Judgment Day member Damien Preist, who seemingly teased to cash in his MITB contract, which he won earlier that night.

The Prince got the biggest rematch of his WWE career this Saturday as he will face the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the title at the same event where Rollins once accidentally injured Balor seven years ago.

