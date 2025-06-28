Former world champion draws battle lines as SummerSlam showdown is made official

A popular WWE Superstar has announced he is ready for his high-stakes clash at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The first-ever two-night edition of The Biggest Party of the Summer will emanate from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2 and 3.

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently earned an opportunity to reclaim the title. The American Nightmare defeated Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament to win the crown and punch his ticket to a championship match for the upcoming two-night premium live event. He will challenge the winner of the John Cena vs. CM Punk title bout slated to close the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Following his win over The Apex Predator, Cody Rhodes spoke to Byron Saxton in a post-match interview. The 39-year-old noted he was ready to win the gold back at SummerSlam.

"Want you to hear it from me. I was born to do this. Whether it be CM Punk or John Cena, they are holding onto that belt for themselves, and they are holding onto it for me, because at SummerSlam I get the ball back," he said.

Check out Cody Rhodes' comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes has been on an impressive run, having beaten crowd favorites Jey Uso and Randy Orton on his way to becoming the King of the Ring. Only time will tell if he can continue on his winning ways come The Biggest Party of the Summer.

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

