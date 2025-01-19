Former world champion to finally win the Royal Rumble 13 years after WWE debut, predicts Aiden English

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is around the corner, and viewers have been speculating which stars could win at the premium live event. Aiden English recently discussed the Women's Rumble match, predicting that Naomi could emerge victorious 13 years after her debut on the main roster.

Naomi is a pioneer in women's wrestling, having won numerous titles, including the WWE Women's Title. She also found success in TNA Wrestling during her time away from the global juggernaut.

On a recent edition of the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Aiden English spoke about the upcoming Royal Rumble matches. While English made a bold prediction for the Men's Rumble bout match, he said Naomi could win on the women's side.

“Naomi, I think, is just one of those things that she hasn’t checked off her list yet. She’s had a pretty good little run since returning to WWE and recently, in particular, she’s been getting some big wins. So, I think maybe this could be her year, her moment to have that. She’s always fantastic,” Aiden English said. [50:53 onwards]

WWE has confirmed a massive ladder match for Royal Rumble 2025

While the major attractions of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event are the traditional Royal Rumble matches, a massive ladder bout is also set to entertain fans this year.

The Undisputed WWE Championship and the historic Winged Eagle Title will be on the line when Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens lock horns once again. This time they will square off in a ladder match.

The title feud has been featured prominently on the company's programming over the past few months. Royal Rumble could mark the end of the bitter rivalry. Fans will have to wait and see what the Stamford-based company has in store for Rhodes and Owens on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Please credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

