The Rock planning "the story of the century" and blockbuster alliance upon WWE return with major name, predicts former star

The Rock made a magnificent return to WWE on RAW's debut episode on Netflix, leaving the fans confused about his future in the squared circle. While fans expect The Brahma Bull to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match this year, a former WWE Superstar has predicted that the legend might have a massive plan in mind, involving Ted Sarandos.

Since his addition to the Board of TKO, The Brahma Bull has used his powers to build his 'Final Boss' character in the most exciting way.

During a recent edition of the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) addressed The Rock's status for the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match. While the former WWE star wasn't sure if The Final Boss would make an appearance, he stated that the legend could use his corporate position to send in Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, as an entrant in the Royal Rumble match.

“Everyone thinks The Rock is pulling out of, yeah, you know why. It’s because he’s calling in the favors. He’s The Rock; he’s on the board. He’s told you 18 million times. He’s told you that he’s friends with Ted Sarandos about 15 million times. So, the fix is in. The heel Rock is coming back, but it’s not him. He’s putting in his corporate allies, and they’re going to take over the show. It’s a corporate takeover of a corporation within another corporation. Um, it’s gonna be the story of the century,” stated Rehwoldt. [50:14 onwards]

The Rock is reportedly unsure about his in-ring status

The Final Boss has still not confirmed if he will be competing in the ring this year, just like WrestleMania XL. His return to the company was expected to tease his match for The Grandest Stage of Them All, but things didn't go that way.

As per recent reports from Ibou of WrestlePurists, The Brahma Bull is still unsure about his in-ring status ahead of the Road to WrestleMania. Fans will have to wait and see if The Final Boss will be in action this year.

