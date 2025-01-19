10-time World Champion reportedly unsure when he will be able to wrestle again in WWE

There is a general consensus in WWE or pro wrestling, for that matter, that says 'Never Say Never.' Former WWE and WCW Champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, at 52, lives by this wrestling adage. However, he's reportedly uncertain about his in-ring future.

The Final Boss returned during the premiere of RAW on Netflix in full babyface mode, much to everyone's surprise. He reconciled with Cody Rhodes on-screen and quietly ended their rivalry amid rumors he could challenge The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41.

Not only that, The Rock also came out after the Tribal Combat Match to present Roman Reigns with the Ula Fala and embraced him. His sudden character shift sparked speculation that he would miss The Show of Shows this year.

Trending

According to Ibou of WrestlePurists, The Rock has no clue when he will wrestle again.

"The Rock has absolutely no clue when he will wrestle again."

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The People's Champ has Moana reshoots that will likely prevent him from getting physical at The Showcase of the Immortals this year. The Rock has been featured in the latest WrestleMania 41 video package.

Despite his busy schedule, The Brahma Bull could appear in a non-wrestling capacity.

Roman Reigns addresses if he will face The Rock in WWE anytime soon

During the post-show media scrum following the RAW on Netflix debut, Roman Reigns didn't completely rule out the possibility of facing The Rock.

The Only Tribal Chief said the following:

"I don’t have to tease anything here. You guys do it for us. We’re just gonna let the internet do its thing. That would just defeat the whole purpose of this. The internet won’t do its thing if I said yes or no. So, we’ll see."

Expand Tweet

Reigns will enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year. The Bloodline kingpin is now eyeing the Undisputed WWE Championship that he lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback