WWE appears to have all but confirmed that Attitude Era legend will not miss WrestleMania 41

As we approach the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, the Road to WrestleMania 41 will officially kick off, and it might open doors for multiple high-stakes bouts at The Showcase of The Immortals. Multiple major names are being pitched for this year’s WrestleMania.

A recent hint dropped by the Stamford-based promotion may have subtly confirmed that an Attitude Era legend might appear at Mania in Las Vegas.

Fans have been hopeful that The Rock will compete at WrestleMania 41. However, in a shocking twist, The Final Boss turned babyface after being a heel for a year on RAW’s debut on Netflix and buried the hatchet with two of his most likely opponents, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, suggesting that he might miss this year’s Mania.

WWE has dropped a subtle hint confirming major legend for WrestleMania

However, WWE recently posted a new WrestleMania 41 trailer that features major names such as Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, IYO Sky, CM Punk, and John Cena. Surprisingly, it also features The Rock.

Fans have taken this as confirmation from the Stamford-based promotion that, despite all the rumors, The Rock will not miss this year’s Mania and will actually play an important role.

The Rock acknowledged Roman Reigns at RAW's debut on Netflix

At Monday Night RAW’s debut episode on Netflix, Roman Reigns captured a historic win over Solo Sikoa and recaptured his Ula Fala and the position of 'Tribal Chief.'

Many expected that The Rock would finally reveal himself to be the true mastermind behind the fall of The Bloodline, and it would lead to them having a showdown at WrestleMania. However, this was not the case. In a heartwarming moment, The Rock came out after the bout and put the Ula Fala around his cousin's neck.

At the post-show press conference after defeating Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns interacted with the media, where he was asked about his dream match against The Rock at WrestleMania 41.

“I don’t have to tease anything here. You guys do it for us. We’re just gonna let the internet do its thing. That would just defeat the whole purpose of this. The internet won’t do its thing if I say yes or no. So, we’ll see," said Roman Reigns.

It remains to be seen whether Roman will compete in a singles match against The Rock at WrestleMania 41 or if the Triple H-led creative team has something else planned for the cousins.

