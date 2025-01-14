"It's what the story calls for" — Paul Heyman on The New Bloodline's major move on WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman has played a key role in The Bloodline Saga. His contributions have significantly helped the story progress effectively.

When Solo Sikoa took over as the group's leader following Roman Reigns' fall at WrestleMania 40, the moment that helped propel his position through the lens of the WWE Universe was when he booted out Heyman. Their segment in Madison Square Garden last year was a defining moment for Sikoa's new Bloodline.

In an interview with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, The Wiseman recounted his preparation for that segment. He ate unhealthy food and slept less, among other things, to look like a derailed old man after The Tribal Chief's fall. Heyman claimed that the four-man power group had to put him through the announcer's table in order for the changing of the tides to register:

"If he [Solo Sikoa] just spiked me, and then Jacob Fatu splashed me, that's everybody. But taking somebody who is obviously pushing 60 and out of shape like I am, taking someone who shouldn't go through that table, and violently putting me through that table, and those guys knew I want to go — this has to be violent. This has to be shocking. You got to sit there and go, 'Someone is going to save him, right?' [...] It's what the story calls for," Paul Heyman said. [From 39:22 to 40:18]

The Wiseman was removed from television after this segment which aired on SmackDown in June 2024. He would only return in November in the build-up to the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series, which featured the original and new members of The Bloodline on either side.

The Undertaker credits Paul Heyman for his contributions to The Bloodline Saga

During an episode of the Six Feet Under podcast recently, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker praised Paul Heyman. The retired legend noted that while Roman Reigns has done his part, Heyman was instrumental in the story's success.

The Hall of Famer stated that Paul Heyman is the best manager in the wrestling industry, who had helped enhance the characters of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns:

"It's an incredible run, but Paul deserves his flowers," The Undertaker said. "Roman deserves his as well. Roman has come light years from where he was at — he was already in a good spot, but he came light years, and I think there is a lot of that that he can take credit for, but Paul needs his credit."

Watch the clip above in which Solo Sikoa sends a message to the locker room by assaulting Paul Heyman for refusing to acknowledge him as The Tribal Chief.

