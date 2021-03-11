Former World Champion hates that WWE lost Christian to AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T hates the fact that WWE 'lost' Christian to All Elite Wrestling, according to his comments on the latest edition of The Hall of Fame.

WWE veteran Christian's AEW debut at Revolution has been the talk of the wrestling world, and fans are excited to see him lock horns with the best talents in Tony Khan's promotion. Booker T had a lot to say about Christian's AEW debut, which included a ton of praise for The Instant Classic.

Booker T stated that he hates that WWE lost a talent like Christian to AEW.

“Every time I was in a six-man or any type of match where it was more than one guy and myself and Christian was in the ring, I would never think about what to do. I would always go to Christian and say, ‘Christian, what am I doing tonight?’ He would say, ‘Ok, you’re going to do the spinaroonie right here. You’re going to do the scissor kick right here. You’re going to do that jumping side kick right here.’ He made it so easy for me. He is the most underrated, professional wrestler that this business has ever produced. I’m not just saying that because he’s my friend. He’s a guy that’s definitely been well underutilized as far as his talent and his skill and his mind goes for this business. He’s a guy that, me personally, I really hate that we lost. I must say that.”

Christian and Booker T squared off several times in the past

Booker T and Christian were solid mid-card acts on WWE TV in the early 2000s. In 2005, Booker T and Christian engaged in a short-lived feud on WWE SmackDown, with Booker picking up a big win at The Great American Bash. Months later, Christian would make his way to IMPACT Wrestling.

RT if you’re excited to see Christian Cage in AEW!!!#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/vPe8vAS9nn — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) March 8, 2021

In IMPACT Wrestling as well, the WWE veterans collided on various occasions, including a feud over the TNA Legends title. Christian made his long-awaited return to WWE in early 2009 and went on to win the ECW World title by defeating Jack Swagger at WWE Backlash 2009.

At the 2021 Royal Rumble PPV, Christian made his surprise return after a long hiatus. Many believed that he would compete in a bunch of matches on WWE TV in the near future. As Kofi Kingston tweeted, he and Xavier Woods had plans for a potential Tag Team feud between The New Day and Edge & Christian. But all those hopes got dashed.

Do you share Booker T's sentiments on Christian's AEW move? Do share your thoughts in the comments.