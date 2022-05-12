Riddle discloses former world champion inspired him to sign with WWE

WWE Superstar Riddle has cited Bryan Danielson's influence on changing the promotion's culture as an inspiration for him to sign with the company.

After competing in the UFC for a few years, Riddle signed with WWE in 2018. Initially starting in NXT, he was successful and found his way to the main roster. Since then, The Original Bro has enjoyed a reign as United States Champion and is one-half of the current RAW Tag Team Champions alongside Randy Orton.

In a recent interview with Catch Club, the star spoke about his initial signing with WWE and how it was heavily influenced by Bryan Danielson, formerly Daniel Bryan in WWE.

The Original Bro stated that he always wanted to wrestle but feared his size would hold him back. However, his perception changed when he saw Daniel Bryan beating the likes of Triple H and Batista.

"Guys like Daniel Bryan [Bryan Danielson] were beating Batista and Triple H, and they were the champs, and when I saw that, I went, ‘You know what, I think this place has changed. I don’t think you have to be a giant; I think if you’re highly skilled, highly charismatic, you bring everything to the table, and you cross those t’s and dot those i’s, you’ll get an opportunity.' And I always wanted to do this, I thought this was the time and I hit the ground running," Riddle said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

What has Riddle been doing on WWE TV?

As part of the RK-Bro tag team alongside Randy Orton, the former US Champion has been featured heavily on Monday Night RAW.

He and Orton are the current RAW Tag Team Champions and successfully defended their titles against Street Profits on the latest episode of the red brand. They also recently featured in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash, teaming up with Drew McIntyre to take on The Bloodline.

However, RK-Bro would come up short in the match, with The Bro eating a spear and a pinfall from Roman Reigns. It'll be interesting to see how the tag team's storyline progresses in the coming weeks.

