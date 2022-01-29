"I don't think it's going to happen" - Former world champion makes a huge claim about Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles doesn't think Roman Reigns will drop his title to Seth Rollins in their upcoming match.

The Tribal Chief is set to put his Universal Championship on the line against Rollins in a singles match at Royal Rumble 2022. The two superstars have crossed paths on multiple occasions over the last few weeks in a bid to hype up their upcoming match.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

There is only one. And it is me.

1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime.



#BestToEverDoIt #GOAT

#Smackdown #RoyalRumble Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe.There is only one. And it is me.1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime. Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe. There is only one. And it is me. ☝️ 1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime. #BestToEverDoIt #GOAT#Smackdown #RoyalRumble https://t.co/Rypbz8x1T3

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, AJ Styles was asked if Seth Rollins could dethrone the current Universal Champion. The Phenomenal One initially acknowledged the familiarity between the two superstars.

However, he feels that Reigns is on a whole different level, and Rollins might not be able to take the title off the current champion. Here's what AJ Styles had to say [2:15 - 3:18]:

"You know, there's probably no one knows Roman Reigns better than Seth Rollins. But like you said, Roman's been on a roll right now and he is like a different human being. I still don't see Rollins pulling it off, I could be wrong but I don't think it's gonna happen."

You can watch his full interview below:

It is worth noting that Reigns has never defeated Rollins in a title match before. So the longest-reigning Universal Champion could conquer another huge milestone this weekend if he retains his gold.

Why is Roman Reigns facing Seth Rollins at WWE Royal Rumble 2022?

A confident Roman Reigns was certain that he could beat anyone on the SmackDown roster. However, Adam Pearce surprised him when he confirmed Seth Rollins as the Tribal Chief's next title challenger.

The two superstars share a storied history dating back to their days together in The Shield. From friendship to betrayal, they have a considerable build-up backing them ahead of their title match at the Royal Rumble event.

It is also one of the most awaited matches we have seen in a while. Interestingly, The Usos are barred from ringside and won't be helping their cousin to another successful title defense.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be exciting to see who emerges victorious when Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins square off in a high-stakes battle this weekend.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy