Former World Champion praises Paul Heyman for "Emmy-worthy" performances on SmackDown

Hall of Famer Mark Henry applauded Paul Heyman for his inputs to The Bloodline's story in WWE.

The Wiseman has been a prominent feature of the Bloodline ever since he sided with Roman Reigns back in 2020. Heyman had his allegiance questioned when Reigns was feuding with Brock Lesnar but managed to pull through for the Tribal Chief.

On a recent Busted Open podcast episode, Mark Henry made it clear that Heyman's skills on the mic helped make Reigns a bigger star. He detailed that Heyman deserved an Emmy for his segments where he groveled and crumbled before the Tribal Chief.

"Paul Heyman, from the beginning, when he decided to take up Roman Reigns after leaving Brock Lesnar and the whole confliction, 'Okay I'm gonna go back with Brock. I'm gonna go where the title is.' Paul Heyman with his ability to grovel and beg and put himself in a spot of servitude to Roman Reigns is Emmy-worthy. The performance that he puts on every week, it is awe-inspiring when it comes to handling a microphone." [From 4:35 - 5:25]

Paul Heyman believes Logan Paul has steel screws in his fist

On SmackDown this week, Paul Heyman took it upon himself to inform Roman Reigns that Logan Paul had steel screws inserted into his fist.

The Head of The Table dismissed his Special Council's warning, saying that the YouTube sensation has only had two matches in WWE and would not prove to be a challenge for him. The Wiseman told Reigns about the steel screws, a news that didn't sit well with the Undisputed Champion.

Later on social media, Heyman continued his tirade against Logan Paul, where the number one contender even confirmed the story with a picture of his knuckles.

You can check out the tweet below:

Roman Reigns is all set to defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against "The Maverick" Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. The PLE is all set to take place at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

