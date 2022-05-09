Hall of Famer ready to return to WWE but questions if Vince McMahon can afford him

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter has made an interesting comment about potentially returning to the promotion.

The legend's character of a former US Marine who fought in the Vietnam War was very popular in the 1980s. WWE recently teased a similar gimmick for the returning Lacey Evans on Friday Night SmackDown.

When a fan recently compared Evans' new character to Slaughter, the WWE Hall of Famer noticed and replied that she "needs The Sarge". However, he questioned whether Vince McMahon can afford him for a return:

"NO “Brainer” She Needs The Sarge, Butt can @VinceMcMahon Afford The YO * star emoji * JOE Sarge!?"

WWE legends think Lacey Evans could be the female Sgt. Slaughter

Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray recently discussed Lacey Evans' new marine gimmick on Busted Open. They were particularly impressed and stated that there is nothing stopping her from becoming a world champion now.

"I think it was the gimmick that was holding her back. Now that she's coming back as Lacey Evans - former Marine, mom, former champion, and an established already pro wrestler, there's nothing stopping her from being a world champion. The gimmick can't hold her back no more, " said Henry.

They added that her gimmick could be similar to a female Sgt. Slaughter and she should embrace her real-life military background.

"Sgt. Slaughter. That's what she is. 'Come here, maggot.' And there's nobody that's going to disrespect her. You disrespect the military? No. Vince (McMahon) is not going to allow that," said Henry.

Lacey Evans recently returned with this new gimmick after a long hiatus as she gave birth to her second daughter. Before the break, she was feuding with Charlotte Flair and it seems that she could reignite that feud again on SmackDown.

