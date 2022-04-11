WWE legends say top SmackDown Superstar could be the female Sgt. Slaughter

WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray were impressed with Lacey Evans' new gimmick and felt that she could be the female Sgt. Slaughter.

Prior to being a WWE Superstar, Evans was a part of the US Marines, joining the troop at 19 years of age. She wrestled briefly on the independent scene before being signed up by Vince McMahon's company in 2016.

On the Busted Open show featuring Mark Henry and Bully Ray, the two Hall of Famers discussed Lacey Evans' new gimmick, incorporating her past life as a Marine.

"I think it was the gimmick that was holding her back. Now that she's coming back as Lacey Evans - former Marine, mom, former champion, and an established already pro wrestler, there's nothing stopping her from being a world champion. The gimmick can't hold her back no more," said Henry. (5:15 to 5:42)

Bully Ray and Mark Henry agreed that WWE should "embrace" her military background, and both stated that she should have a character similar to Sgt. Slaughter.

"Sgt. Slaughter. That's what she is. 'Come here, maggot.' And there's nobody that's going to disrespect her. You disrespect the military? No. Vince (McMahon) is not going to allow that," said Henry. (5:58 to 6:25)

Mark Henry feels Evans can go toe-to-toe with the best in the company and has high hopes for her.

What did Lacey Evans say on her WWE return?

Evans, who returned to the company after being away for a year due to her pregnancy, spoke about her challenging journey so far.

The 32-year-old talked about being raised by a single mother and the problems they faced during Evans' childhood. She also highlighted her stint with the US Marines in what was a compelling babyface vignette.

Evans was to get a big push before taking a break last year and was slated to beat Asuka to win the RAW Women's Championship.

