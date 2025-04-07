Former World Champion reflects on getting fired from WWE

A former World Champion recently spoke about how his first run with WWE ended with him getting fired from the promotion. The star departed from the company in 2014 before returning in 2017.

Ad

During his appearance on the WAFFLIN' Podcast by Joe Weller, Theo Baker & Luke Martin, former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre noted that several people were jealous of him during his previous run with WWE. However, The Scottish Warrior added that his own behavior could have encouraged others at times. The Chosen One claimed that his mother's death during that time really put him off.

"There's a lot of people behind my back with envy, jealousy, 'Why not me?', backtalking me, stabbing me in the back, and creating that negative opinion about me which was not helping me. I'd encouraged it, I guess, at times with my nights out and having a good old time and my personal life. My mother got sick during that time, and then I really went off the deep end with burning the candle at both ends and when she passed, I was just an absolute nightmare," he said. [From 11:23 to 11:48]

Ad

Trending

Drew McIntyre added that even he would not have trusted himself to deliver the goods at the time. The Men's Money in the Bank 2024 winner blamed himself for getting fired from the company.

"I definitely wouldn't have trusted myself to be in a prominent role in a giant publicly traded company like WWE. And eventually, it got to the point where it was clear. I see from their side, but from both sides, that I had to go away. When I got fired, I was sitting there like, 'Oh my god! that's my whole life's work gone.' And I don't really have anyone else to blame but myself. I didn't deal with my issues I should have dealt with," he added. [From 11:49 to to 12:10]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Drew McIntyre's comments:

Ad

Drew McIntyre returned to the independent circuit to reinvent himself after his WWE release. He went on to win multiple titles across promotions before returning to the Stamford-based company as a part of the NXT roster three years after his departure.

Popular WWE Superstar challenged Drew McIntyre for a match at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre is currently engaged in a heated rivalry with former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. The feud between the two reignited after The Archer of Infamy eliminated The Scotsman from the Men's Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber Matches this year.

Ad

In retaliation, McIntyre fired shots and even attacked Damian Priest on multiple occasions on WWE SmackDown. However, a few weeks ago, the former member of The Judgment got back at McIntyre and sent him crashing through the windshield of a car. Last week, both stars cut backstage promos against one another, with Priest claiming McIntyre would become his victim at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Expand Tweet

Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XL. He pinned Drew McIntyre moments after the latter had dethroned Seth Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. It appears that the two will wrestle in a full-fledged match on The Grandest Stage of Them All this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More