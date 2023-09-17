Former World Champion to return after five months on WWE RAW? Wrestling fans have spoken!

Following Nia Jax's WWE RAW return last week, it appears that there are many other stars that fans are hoping to see come back to the company.

Dolph Ziggler was last seen on WWE TV back in May when he took on JD McDonagh on RAW. Since then, he has been on hiatus, which BWE recently reported was something that the man himself asked for.

Ziggler recently Tweeted out about The Rock's return on SmackDown, where he noted that it was an exciting time to be a wrestling fan. Many of the responses to this post were interestingly pointed towards The Show Off himself and how fans want him to make his return as well.

There were many fans who also asked why Ziggler wasn't on SmackDown to be part of the moment with The Rock in the same way that John Cena was.

The short answer would be that Ziggler is a RAW Superstar, so he probably wouldn't be on SmackDown, even though it appears that The Bloodline and The Judgment Day don't have to adhere to the same rules as every other star.

When will Dolph Ziggler make his WWE RAW return?

WWE appears to have their storylines in hand ahead of Fastlane, which means that Ziggler's return is unlikely. That being said, The Show Off has been used as both an enhancement talent and a main eventer throughout his career, so he could return to the show in any kind of role.

Fans have been pushing for him to get one last push toward a World Championship, or most notably, for him to be given a shot at Seth Rollins since the two men have had several fantastic matches in the past.

Ziggler will always be seen as a main event talent in the eyes of the WWE Universe, but at the minute, it appears that Rollins already has a storyline for the next few months.

A return for Ziggler at the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant is perhaps the most predictable way for him to make an impact and then pick up a feud heading into WrestleMania 40.

Ziggler deserves to be part of a match at the biggest event of the year next April, and the Royal Rumble is the best match to be part of to ensure there is a feud in place.

Do you think Dolph Ziggler will make his return on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

