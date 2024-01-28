Former world champion returns after WWE Royal Rumble; sends emotional message to Cody Rhodes

A former World Champion returned after the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event ended to send an emotional message to Cody Rhodes. The name in question is Diamond Dallas Page.

The main event showcased one of the best Men's Rumble matches in World Wrestling Entertainment. Rhodes and CM Punk were the last two remaining before The American Nightmare made history by eliminating The Second City Saint and winning his second consecutive Royal Rumble Match.

However, during the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Diamond Dallas Page made a surprise return to WWE and showed his appreciation for The American Nightmare.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion said that he was extremely proud of Cody Rhodes. DDP also mentioned he has been a fan of Cody for a very long time, and he believed in The American Nightmare when no one else did.

"I was so proud of him. I climbed through all the people and over the rail to hug him cause I have been a Cody Rhodes fan since his very first state championship title and his second straight[Rumble win] and I believed in him when a lot of people didn't believe in him, but I know he[Cody] believed in him and there was a guy who believed in both of us called The American Dream Dusty Rhodes," DDP said. [16:59 - 17:25]

You can check out the whole press conference below:

Cody Rhodes will now get a chance to main event WrestleMania 40, and according to his reaction, he will probably go after Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The American Nightmare's future.

Do you think Rhodes will finally finish his story at WrestleMania 40 after winning the 2024 Royal Rumble Match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from this article.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.