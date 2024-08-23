Former World Champion reveals how he convinced Triple H for a title match against Gunther

Triple H definitely sees Gunther as one of the best in the business today. The current World Heavyweight Champion has accumulated many accolades in the WWE and has faced some fierce rivals such as former World Champion, Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior revealed how he got a chance to face The Ring General at Clash at the Castle in 2022.

Gunther is on the verge of creating a Hall Of Fame career for himself, if he hasn't already. He is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in the company's history and has won the King of the Ring tournament. Most recently, he won the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest at SummerSlam and is on his way to defend the title against Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin.

When The Ring General was the Intercontinental Champion, he defended his title against many formidable rivals. Some of his most memorable matches as champion have been against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. When Sheamus was on the Pat McAfee Show, he revealed how he got his match against the former NXT United Kingdom Champion at Clast at the Castle in 2022:

"The Gunther match to me is very special. That match wasn't even supposed to happen. (WWE) was going to Wales, and at the time I wasn't doing anything. I talked to Hunter about it, we spitballed back and forth, and then he went and made the match. I pitched that match in Wales. Fair play to him, he made it happen." [H/T Fightful]

Randy Orton reflects on his upcoming match against Gunther at Bash in Berlin

Randy Orton stepped up to Gunther as his first challenger since the latter won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. It was surprising to see The Viper move from SmackDown to RAW for the challenge but the WWE Universe seems excited for their upcoming bout.

During a recent interview, The Apex Predator drew parallels between his and his opponent's run as World Heavyweight Champions. He remembered how a veteran such as Shawn Michaels had stepped up against him as his first challenger and now he is in Michaels' shoes.

Gunther has a win over Randy Orton when the two met in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament a few months ago. While the victory was controversial, The Ring General will be looking to prove his haters wrong by beating a legend such as Orton clean next weekend.

