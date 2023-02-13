Former world champion reveals how Vince McMahon's successors might destroy professional wrestling (Exclusive)

The search for Vince McMahon's successor continues as he is fully back in the Executive Chairman of WWE role. Amidst rumors of McMahon wanting to sell WWE to a mega media conglomerate, 2-time world champion EC3 spoke about the pros and cons of the situation.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone, wrestling veteran Vince Russo, and former WWE star EC3 went into detail about the potential sale of the company. They also touched upon its effect on professional wrestling as a whole.

EC3 referred to what The Rock said about the potential sale of WWE, where the legend stated that the new owners would need the same passion to run the sports entertainment juggernaut. EC3 said that if Vince McMahon's successor does it all wrong, then all of wrestling will die:

"I think Dwayne [The Rock] laid it out plainly. The power his voice holds in the entertainment world for everyone to understand it. That if he's saying that it [WWE] is a unique entity, that if it’s not treated carefully in a certain way, it will wither and die. If you do it wrong in a year, you're inheriting the Fantastic Four and it's the worst movie ever, then wrestling dies." (1:20 - 1:49)

The 2-time Impact World Champion then emphasized the need for forward-thinking and expressed concern over how people from Hollywood may not understand how to run wrestling shows:

"So you can't do that, you have to be innovative and new and bring in forward-thinking, but you also have to stick to what has and always will work - which Hollywood people, for better or worse, don't understand. The long-term building of people, the characters' actions having consequences. What they've probably seen lately are the last few years where nothing was good. Nothing matters. It hasn't mattered in years." (1:50 - 2:20)

You can watch the full video below:

EC3 says that Vince McMahon's successors can also turn WWE into "the coolest kid"

There's a saying that with professional wrestling - when it's good, there's nothing better. This certainly holds true with the highs that wrestling can bring to fans. Speaking further, EC3 mentioned that it's important that Vince McMahon's successors look into what made everything great before:

"When you go back to when it was really good, when everything mattered and everyone had a spot, everything was intangible. Everyone was there for a reason. So I think for any major media thing, they have to be respectful and kind with it because it's a bastard, a crazy, crazy little bastard. But it can be the coolest kid if its raised right." (2:21 - 2:45)

Do you believe WWE can grow bigger without Vince McMahon? Voice your opinions in the comments section below.

