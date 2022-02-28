Former World Heavyweight Champion explains why The Undertaker might not want a solo Hall of Fame Induction

Former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T has explained that The Undertaker might not want a solo Hall of Fame induction.

WWE has already announced that The Deadman will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame. Considering the career he has had, fans and fellow wrestlers have united to call it the greatest Hall of Fame induction of all time.

In the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T has claimed that the former world champion might not want to come up and tell stories all night.

"Can The Undertaker come up and entertain for two hours, get the TV out of it, and whatnot? I don’t think The Undertaker would actually want to do something like that, come up and tell stories all night. The one thing about the Hall Of Fame ceremony has always been, when these guys finally get that moment. Dammit, they go up there and they don’t want to leave," said Booker T. (H/T - Ringside News)

The former five-time WCW Champion also feels that there needs to be other inductees as well to have a proper show. He also added that he is sure that the Phenom would not want to be there for the whole night but would want to leave as soon as he finishes his speech.

Matt Hardy comments on The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction

Former Hardy Boyz member Matt Hardy believes nobody deserves the Hall of Fame more than the WWE veteran.

Hardy, who has wrestled the Phenom quite a few times during his time in WWE, also said that he learned a lot from The Deadman. He also labeled the former world champion as the heart and soul of WWE.

He had the following to say on his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

"And no one deserves the Hall Of Fame more than the Undertaker, obviously. The amount of times he worked hard or the amount of times he stepped up and did amazing stuff is the Undertaker whether it was like for a man, I over expect from a match perspective, it's just uncountable in WWE and he really is like the heart and soul of WWE in many ways so great to see him going," Matt Hardy said on his podcast. [8:00-9:16]

