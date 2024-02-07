Former world champion shares backstage photo with Jade Cargill at Royal Rumble

A former world champion recently shared a backstage photo with WWE Superstar Jade Cargill at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The former champion in question is Bianca Belair.

This year's Women's Royal Rumble Match showcased some amazing returns and debuts of top stars, including Cargill, who finally made her in-ring debut in WWE. The former AEW TBS Champion showed incredible strength when she eliminated Nia Jax. During the Rumble match, Jade and Bianca gave fans what they wanted for a long time as the duo stood face-to-face inside the squared circle.

Bianca Belair recently took to her Instagram to post several backstage photos from the 2024 Royal Rumble. The EST's post included Jade Cargill as well.

"Royal Rumble BTS. #ESTofWWE. Gear Made by: ME," Bianca Belair shared.

You can check out Bianca Belair's Instagram post below:

What the future has in store for Jade remains to be seen.

Jade Cargill talked about Bianca Belair's new WWE show

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Jade Cargill talked about Bianca Belair's new WWE show with her real-life husband, Montez Ford.

The former AEW TBS Champion said that the reality show was very important to showcase the hardships of a professional wrestler's life who has been married and has kids.

"I think it is very important because people don't understand the hard work that you put into this career. Add that to being married, to have kids. Like all the hardship and struggles and the balance that you have to have in your personal life and on a professional level as well. I think people need to see how hard it is for this type of career."

Many fans want to see a dream match between Jade and Bianca, possibly at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the former AEW star's future.

Do you want to see Cargill and Belair go head-to-head soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE