Jade Cargill explains how new WWE show will display the hardships of pro-wrestling career (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill has high praise for a new reality show starring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

The series began airing on Hulu on February 2nd. Montez and Bianca recently appeared together to promote the show as well, alongside several other notable names from the Stamford-based promotion's roster.

When Sportskeeda's Emily Mae caught up to Jade Cargill and her husband Brandon Phillips, the former AEW star was asked about how the show would be a significant instance of representation on a mainstream platform. Jade explained how a pro-wrestling career was no easy feat, especially when it was juggled alongside married life and children.

"I think it is very important because people don't understand the hard work that you put into this career. Add that to being married, to have kids. Like all the hardship and struggles and the balance that you have to have in your personal life and on a professional level as well. I think people need to see how hard it is for this type of career." [3:01 onwards]

Love & WWE, starring Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, airs on Hulu. Do check it out!

Rhea Ripley has also commented on how the show would help WWE

According to Rhea Ripley, the new series will bring more eyes to the Stamford-based promotion as well as increase the star power of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

Ripley has skyrocketed to being one of the top names on Triple H's roster over the last year. She is also the Women's World Champion in her first reign, a title she won after taking down Charlotte Flair.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, The Eradicator stated:

"I think it also helps WWE as a whole as well becuase so many people got brought to WWE through Total Divas. And now we have this as well. So this is gonna be another platform for not only WWE to get bigger but for Bianca and Tez to get bigger, too. I'm excited to see their fame just skyrocket." [From 1:08 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what kind of reception the new reality show will get from fans. Regardless, it is quite clear that it is a big step in terms of representation.

