Former world champion shares positive update after back surgery amidst WWE return news

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently underwent back surgery and has shared a positive update following the procedure.

The former multi-time world champion previously confirmed that he will attend the first half of WrestleMania 39. Kurt Angle said he would also be working on a few things for WWE.

On the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, he confirmed that he underwent back surgery and can feel the benefits. He revealed that he was facing problems with nerves running down his legs but has since recovered. He was quoted as saying:

"I think it actually worked. I don’t know yet, but I don’t have the pain going down my legs, so the operation definitely worked. I'm hoping that the pain in my back will subside, and hopefully it will in the next few days and then I'll feel really good about it. The doctor did a great job. He really did. I was having problems with my legs and the nerves going down my legs and that's all gone, so I'm good with that." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Kurt Angle last appeared on WWE Television back in January on RAW XXX. He appeared alongside D-Generation X in an entertaining segment. Angle also served as a special guest referee in a 6-man tag team match between The Imperium and Seth Rollins & Street Profits.

Kurt Angle comments on Brock Lesnar potentially retiring from WWE after WrestleMania 39

Recent reports have indicated that Brock Lesnar is preparing for a potential retirement following his match at WrestleMania 39. Kurt Angle discussed Lesnar's accolades during his recent interview with Rewind Recap Relive while addressing the possibility of The beast hanging his boots.

He said that Lesnar had achieved everything in combat sports and made more than enough money. Angle insists that his real-life friend likes a quiet life, and he imagines that Lesnar will revert to fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.

There has been speculation over Lesnar's retirement, but backstage reports have also indicated that The Beast is open to an interesting deal. Lesnar is scheduled to appear on RAW before WrestleMania for a "weigh-in" against Omos ahead of their match.

