WrestleMania 39 Roundup: Brock Lesnar match will confirm retirement plans, 5 former champions rumored for surprise return [Spoilers]

Welcome to Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily edition of WrestleMania 39 Roundup, where we discuss the most significant stories surrounding the event. Today's list looks at a huge backstage update on Brock Lesnar's possible future in WWE.

We also came across spoilers on huge returns planned for one-off segments across the two nights. And lastly, WWE made a major announcement regarding John Cena's title match at the upcoming premium live event.

Here, we look at the biggest WrestleMania news and rumors that have dominated WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#1 Brock Lesnar could drop a major hint about retirement at WrestleMania 39

The latest backstage reports have shared an update on Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE. As per a report by Xero News, The Beast is looking to sign a year-long contract with five matches until WrestleMania 40. His upcoming bout will confirm whether he has decided to extend his stay in the promotion.

Brock Lesnar is set to lock horns with Omos at The Grandest Stage of Them All in less than two weeks. Reports claim that if Lesnar loses clean, it could mean his WWE run has come to an end. However, a win over The Nigerian Giant will likely confirm that Lesnar has signed a year-long deal.

"Brock Lesnar [is] looking to sign a one year deal to WM 40. Five matches. Last contract with WWE. If Lesnar decided against signing a new deal, he'd be losing clean to Omos at 'Mania next weekend. If he wins, he's signed," reported Xero News.

Omos got the better of Brock Lesnar when they crossed paths for the first time on RAW. Lesnar and Omos will participate in a weigh-in segment on the red brand next week. It is expected that their next meeting will lead to a massive brawl on RAW's go-home show before the upcoming premium live event.

#2 John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship set to kickstart Night 1 of WrestleMania 39

John Cena is set to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood. As confirmed on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, their bout will kickstart the first night of the premium live event. The 16-time world champion initially refused to face Theory but agreed later in hopes of humbling the youngster.

Backstage reports previously claimed that WWE wanted John Cena to lock horns with Logan Paul at WrestleMania. While those plans were nixed for the upcoming show, Cena vs. Paul could still be on the table, with a potential match booked between them for SummerSlam 2023. But before that, Theory will look to best Cena at The Grandest Stage of Them All to make the most of his career-changing opportunity.

The section below may contain WrestleMania 39 spoilers, and readers are advised to proceed cautiously.

#3 Randy Orton and Big E are among five former champions rumored to return at WrestleMania 39

Sportskeeda Wrestling

#WWE #RandyOrton #WrestleMania It is uncertain what the role of The Viper would be, but he has been in talks. It is uncertain what the role of The Viper would be, but he has been in talks.#WWE #RandyOrton #WrestleMania https://t.co/os2dROky9I

WWE's biggest show of the year is reportedly set to feature appearances from several top RAW and SmackDown Superstars who have been off television for months. According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, the list includes former world champions Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Big E.

"There are a number of wrestlers who have been off television for injury and other reasons who could return for appearances in some form and get easy pops, including Randy Orton, Matt Riddle, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Big E. Orton is confirmed as going to be there," reported Meltzer. (H/T Ringside News)

All the abovementioned superstars were top babyfaces before their abrupt exit from television, primarily due to injuries. While they may not return to in-ring action, it appears that WWE will book segments featuring these top names throughout the show.

