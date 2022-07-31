Former world champion takes a brutal dig at Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2022, fans offer full support

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens had a brilliant reaction to SummerSlam's main event match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

The two megastars locked horns in a Last Man Standing Match that had tractors and tables as their weapons of choice. The bout came to an end with Roman Reigns standing on top of a fallen Lesnar, buried under a rubble of tables, chairs, steel steps and part of the commentary desk.

WWE fans loved the title match at SummerSlam, but Kevin Owens probably had the best response to it all. He referenced the controversial finish to his Last Man Standing Match against Reigns at the Royal Rumble event in 2021. He took the opportunity to take a dig at the finish to Lesnar-Reigns and made a not-so-subtle reference to the questionable call:

"Woah!!!! The ref didn't stop counting for no reason!" said Owens.

Kevin @FightOwensFight Woah!!!!



If you don't remember, KO was on the brink of winning the match when the referee stopped counting. He had tied Roman Reigns in handcuffs, and Paul Heyman was desperately trying to free his Tribal Chief.

However, the Special Counsel couldn't complete the task in time, and the referee just stopped counting. Reigns eventually won the match, but KO was not prepared to let anyone forget about the incident.

Fans rallied behind Kevin Owens and recalled how he unfairly lost the title match. A few fans saw the humor in the event, while others noted how Kevin Owens should have been given a title rematch.

Fernando Cosio @SquallUchiha @FightOwensFight Lmao I don't blame you for still being salty that was a theft if there ever was @FightOwensFight Lmao I don't blame you for still being salty that was a theft if there ever was

Epic Kevin Owens promo played during WWE SummerSlam 2022

Although Kevin Owens did not appear at SummerSlam, the show featured a brilliant promo from the former Universal Champion. It revisited the biggest moments of KO's career and his dominance on the roster.

It is no secret that Triple H is fond of Kevin Owens, and many hope to see the latter rise back to the top of WWE under the new Head of Creative. It will be interesting to see how he is booked when he returns on RAW.

Are you excited to see how Triple H books Kevin Owens? Let us know in the comments section below.

