Former World Champion thinks WWE made a mistake by not involving Roman Reigns in "shocking" moment (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is far and away the top superstar of his generation. His achievements and status are unmatched, and he has even begun to surpass records held by legends of the past. However, people have brushed off the fact that for years, he wasn't handled well (to no fault of his own). Former world champion EC3 thinks WWE made a mistake by not putting Reigns in a crucial position, ending The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns is one of only two men to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania. It was first done three years before Reigns managed it, in 2014 when Brock Lesnar shocked the world by pinning The Phenom.

EC3 believes that Roman Reigns should have been the one to end the streak. On The Wrestling Outlaws, he admitted that WWE made a mistake by not putting him in a position to shockingly end The Undertaker's streak:

"The torch passing should be from the legend to the next guy - and that definitely should have been Roman [Reigns]. I'm not saying Brock [Lesnar] wasn't worth ending the streak or should he have not, but to be the first one, that was such a big deal. As shocking as it was, I think that's the one thing that would have solidified Roman in the spot that he is now, across the board. I don't want to say it feels forced and artificial, because it's not. But with that win, that caveat, I think he's the guy." [1:45 - 2:30]

The Undertaker feels regretful about Roman Reigns not ending his streak

EC3's opinion matches how The Undertaker feels about the end of his WrestleMania streak. A couple of years ago, The Undertaker admitted that Roman Reigns should have been the one to end his WrestleMania streak and not Brock Lesnar.

“I don’t know if Brock was the right guy. I like Brock, me and Brock are friends. I don’t know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don’t know that he needed it. Roman, definitely... that was the right call. I just wish he may have been first. If Roman would have been able to do it, I think it would have increased the value."

