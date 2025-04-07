Former World Champion will make WWE in-ring debut against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, Sam Roberts says

Randy Orton could not keep his composure when Kevin Owens revealed their WrestleMania 41 match will not happen owing to the latter's neck injury. He then hit an RKO on SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Sam Roberts says The Prizefighter bowing out has opened the door for Aldis to make his WWE debut. The former TNA World Champion joined the Stamford-based promotion in the fall of 2023 as the blue brand's sheriff. He has expressed interest in wrestling for the company ever since but has always asserted that the timing has to be right.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE personality pointed to how this is the best opportunity to introduce Nick Aldis as an in-ring performer. Roberts feels that if The Viper hits an RKO on Aldis again, then the sheriff could take matters into his own hands:

"I think that might be your match. You can say, 'How are you going to set that match up?' It's real easy. Randy Orton says, 'Hey Nick. What's my match?' Nick says, 'I can't find you one.' Then you are the match. If Randy Orton RKO's Nick Aldis in the beginning of SmackDown [on April 11], that's now two in a row. Maybe do something else in the middle of the episode. You can close the episode by saying, 'All right, Randy. I'll do it,'" Sam Roberts said. [From 1:05:00 to 1:05:34]

Kevin Owens revealed after SmackDown that he expects to be back in the ring within a year. This completely leaves things unsettled between the former Universal Champion and The Viper.

WWE had sown the seeds for Nick Aldis vs. Randy Orton long before SmackDown

In late 2023, Randy Orton returned from a career-threatening injury. He wasted little time before signing an exclusive contract with SmackDown. Nick Aldis, who had already taken charge as the sheriff of the blue brand, negotiated the deal. But after signing, Orton hit an RKO on Aldis.

When Nick Aldis fined Orton for attacking an official, the 14-time World Champion paid him double the amount, saying it was for the next time. In more ways than one, it may be the perfect setting for the sheriff to finally wrestle.

