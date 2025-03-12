Former World Heavyweight Champion lied to his wife about retiring from WWE

A former World Heavyweight Champion recently revealed that he lied to his wife about his WWE retirement. Mark Henry had a memorable "retirement" angle back in 2013 that shocked a lot of people, including his wife Jana Henry.

WWE recently listed the Top 30 villainous turns in wrestling history, with Mark's "fake retirement" segment featuring John Cena ranked as No. 25. It was one of the most iconic turns in history since the Hall of Famer's "retirement" speech drew everyone in before he attacked Cena dressed in his iconic salmon-colored suit.

Speaking on Monopoly Events last February, Mark Henry was asked how did he prepare for this angle. The World's Strongest Man revealed that he didn't tell anyone, including his wife, that his retirement was just a work, which resulted in a lot of angry reactions:

"I knew it was going to work because everybody that I knew, I just lied to their face. For like a year, I told people that I was retiring, the people that was the closet (to me]). My wife did not know. She was prepared for me to retire and start doing what I'm doing now. And then when I did what I did, like every voicemail I had was like, 'You b*stard! Don't you ever lie to me like that again,'" Henry said. [H/T: Wrestling, Inc.]

Mark Henry would challenge John Cena for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2013 but lost via submission. Many fans thought that Henry should have won due to how good his retirement angle was.

Mark Henry refused to win the WWE Championship from John Cena

Speaking on Busted Open Radio back in June 2024, Mark Henry confirmed that it was his decision to lose to John Cena. Henry didn't want to hold the WWE Championship since it meant more work and more toll on his already breaking body.

"Guys, don’t be mad at WWE because I lost to John Cena. The same way that I did not want to beat Taker at WrestleMania is the same way that I did not want to have to carry the strap and the pressure of that. Also, my body couldn’t do it. ... I physically couldn’t do it. It was not their fault," Henry said. [H/T: Fightful]

Henry officially retired on April 27, 2018, after he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

