Former World Heavyweight Champion planned to retire over 20 years ago; he wrestled in WWE earlier this year

A former World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer was on the verge of hanging up his boots over two decades ago due to an unexpected reason.

The name in question is Booker T. He is a two-time Hall of Famer and an overall 6-time World Champion between WCW and World Wrestling Entertainment.

While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Booker T shared he believed that he reached a point where he felt it might be time to step away from the spotlight.

Hence, if the Hall of Famer succumbed to his initial plan of retiring from wrestling by the age of 30, the world would have been robbed of his six electrifying world championship reigns.

"You know I thought my run was going to be over. I started planning to retire when I was 30 when I was like, 'Man, I know this thing is not gonna last forever.' But somehow, I've figured it out. I've always known that it's not about me, I've always known that in the wrestling game, you're never gonna be on top all the time. It goes in cycles," Booker T said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Making a surprise entrance into the 2023 Royal Rumble, the crowd erupted in cheers as Booker T executed his signature "Spinaroonie" move. However, his time in the Royal Rumble Match was cut short because he was eliminated within two minutes after entering.

Booker T gave his honest take on whether The Miz can dethrone Gunther at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at the WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Ahead of the premium live event in Chicago, Booker T stated on his Hall of Fame podcast that he does not think that The A-Lister would pin The Ring General for the Intercontinental Title. However, irrespective of the match results, the 58-year-old veteran believes that The Miz is a future WWE Hall of Famer.

"You know what, I don't know. I don't think so, I'm not feeling it. But this is a good one for Miz to actually go out there, and step up and put himself in harm's way," Booker T said.

The former World Heavyweight Champion currently serves as a commentator on the NXT brand. It remains to be seen if Booker T makes a guest appearance at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

