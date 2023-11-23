WWE Hall of Famer gives honest take on whether The Miz could dethrone Gunther for the Intercontinental Title at Survivor Series

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on The Miz's upcoming match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Survivor Series.

The Ring General has been on a dominant run as champion, and he's defeated everyone that has stepped in his path. He broke The Honky Tonk Man's record to become the longest reigning I.C. Champion of all time. His current rival, The A-Lister, has held the coveted title eight times, and many fans consider him to be one of the best superstars to have held the gold.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he doesn't think The Miz is going to beat Gunther at Survivor Series, but he believes that the latter is a legend and a future WWE Hall of Famer.

"You know what, I don't know. I don't think so, I'm not feeling it. But this is a good one for Miz to actually go out there, and step up and put himself in harm's way. Because I'm gonna tell you right now, he's going to get the hell beat out of him. He's gonna be bruised badder than [inaudible] when he walks out of that squared circle. So for me, Miz is gonna go out and do what he does, and that's work. Win or lose, The Miz is a legend in this business. A [future WWE] Hall of Famer," said Booker. [50:38-51:10]

Gunther says he's excited about his upcoming match against The Miz

The former WWE champion earned the right to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship after winning a fatal 4-way match on an episode of Monday Night RAW. This will be his first singles match against the Imperium leader.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, Gunther says he's excited about his upcoming match against The Miz.

"I’m really excited for the match. It’s honestly because I think when I joined, the main roster was clear for me, I need to make a statement," said Gunther.

It'll be interesting to see whether The Miz will be the one to dethrone Gunther for the I.C. Title and walk out of SummerSlam as a nine-time champion.

