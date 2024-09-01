Former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch spotted for the first time since WWE hiatus

Former World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins was recently spotted outside WWE alongside his wife and former Women's World Champion Becky Lynch. The two are currently absent from television.

The Visionary returned from injury to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. Their match at Money in the Bank saw Drew McIntyre's unsuccessful cash-in, as assistance from CM Punk helped The Archer of Infamy retain his title. Rollins then officiated the highly anticipated contest between McIntyre and Punk at SummerSlam.

On the RAW following The Biggest Party of the Summer, Big Bronson Reed launched a brutal attack on Seth Rollins, forcing him out of action indefinitely. The former Shield member's wife, Becky Lynch, on the other hand, has been absent from WWE television since losing her Steel Cage Match for the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan. The Man's contract expired on June 1, and she has yet to ink a new deal.

Amid their absence from WWE, the wrestling power couple was recently spotted by a fan who shared a picture on social media. A Reddit user took to the platform to post a photograph of herself from a music festival alongside the two stars.

"Excuse how crazy I look in the photo but I was at a music festival last night and looked over and saw Becky and Seth just chilling. I asked if I could take a photo and they obliged. Super cool," the fan wrote.

WWE Superstar discloses why he attacked Seth Rollins on RAW

Bronson Reed took out Seth Rollins on the August 5 edition of Monday Night RAW with as many as six Tsunamis, leaving the latter coughing blood and needing medical assistance.

In a backstage interview after the show, the former NXT North American Champion expressed frustration due to the lack of opportunities. The 36-year-old claimed that he was a beast that had been unleashed and he assaulted the former WWE Champion to showcase his capabilities.

"You already know why. I have been telling the whole world that I am one of the best in this business week after week and it’s been falling on deaf ears. Tonight, I did what I had to do. I crushed one of WWE’s golden boys. I hit Tsunami after Tsunami after Tsunami on [Seth] Rollins to show you all that I am not here to play around. The killer is unleashed and Bronson Reed is at the very top of this business," he said.

Bronson Reed took out R-Truth and Braun Strowman in the following weeks. It remains to be seen when Seth Rollins will return to confront the Aussie.

