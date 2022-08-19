"Far less dramatic" - Former WWE writer clears rumors on Vince McMahon tearing scripts few hours before RAW and SmackDown

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently cleared rumors about Vince McMahon tearing scripts a few hours before WWE RAW and SmackDown.

McMahon was the CEO and Head of Creative of the company for several decades. After numerous allegations, he recently stepped back as the CEO and announced Stephanie McMahon as the interim CEO and Chairwoman of the company.

Stephanie became co-CEOs with Nick Khan after McMahon announced his retirement, while Triple H was named as the Head of Creative.

It has been a few weeks since the landscape in WWE changed along with the quality of the weekly produced WWE programming.

Speaking to WrestlingInc, Brian Gewirtz cleared the air about Vince McMahon tearing scripts and changing the show at the very last minute:

"No script was ever ripped in my presence when I was there. I remember in 2012 when I was able to take a part-time job with WWE, the process was far less dramatic than what some reports would have you believe... Ideally when it comes to SmackDown on Fridays and RAW on Mondays, some version of the script and hopefully one that remains intact is done before you show up to the arena." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

In the same interview, Gewirtz cleared the air about McMahon and mentioned plans used to change at the very end, but McMahon never tore a piece of the script in front of him.

Tito Santana feels Vince McMahon is still involved with the current product

After weeks of being investigated for allegations, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis stepped back from their roles and duties.

In the following weeks, the interim CEO was named, and Laurinaitis quietly left the company. Fortunately, McMahon named Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H as his successors.

Following McMahon's exit, there was a noticeable difference in the weekly programming. From promos to matches, the entire presentation changed as the quality improved under Triple H's guidance.

However, several former personalities were reportedly unhappy with McMahon's retirement.

Speaking with PWMania, Tito Santana mentioned how he thinks that even after the current improvement in the product, McMahon is still behind the curtain and overseeing the changes:

"I just do not believe that he is not involved somehow," said Tito Santana.

Currently, there are no signs of McMahon secretly running the show. It will be interesting to see if what Santana said is true.

Do you think Vince McMahon will return to WWE? Sounds off in the comment section.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi