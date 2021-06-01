Former writer reveals how WWE should have booked Jaxson Ryker on RAW last night [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has said that he was not happy with one aspect of how Elias turned on Jaxson Ryker on WWE RAW this week. Russo was not satisfied with the reasoning behind this development, and he suggested how WWE could have booked it instead.

Elias walked out on Jaxson Ryker last night, leaving him high and dry during a match for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship.

On the newest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo had an interesting booking idea for the breakup between Ryker and Elias. Russo proposed a way WWE could have booked the angle that would have given Elias a stronger reason to turn on Ryker.

"Listen to how simple this is," said Russo. "It's Memorial Day. Jaxson Ryker is an army veteran. Think about a sit down interview with Jaxson Ryker, a shoot interview and he gives us some of his memories of serving. And not fans go, okat, that's who this guy is. Then you do the same exact thing and then you have Elias saw, 'How dare he try to steal my thunder with his war stories' and bro, you have such a made babyface and such a made heel, it's that simple."

Russo suggested that Elias could have become jealous of Ryker taking too much attention from him. With this motivation, his decision to abandon Ryker would have made much more sense

What went down with Elias and Jaxson Ryker on WWE RAW this week

Jaxson Ryker and AJ Styles in WWE

Elias and Jaxson Ryker faced AJ Styles and Omos, the RAW Tag Team Champions, on last night's show.

During the match, Elias took umbrage to something Ryker had done. It wasn't clear why Elias was upset, but he walked out on his tag partner. Without Elias at his side, Ryker fell victim to the champions' numbers advantage. In the end, Styles dropped Ryker with a Phenomenal Forearm and pinned him for the win.

"We're very close to getting back on the road, live shows and millions of people wanting to walk with @IAmEliasWWE. But the idea of sitting in a car going town to town for hours at a time next to @JaxsonRykerWWE makes me sick. And I don't want to be around him anymore."#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/HbVkm9SMFZ — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2021

In a backstage interview shortly after the match, Elias accused Ryker of being "outta whack". He then said that with live shows returning, he hated the idea of travelling from place to place with him. Elias didn't provide any additional explanation, but it seems like his partnership with Ryker is over.

