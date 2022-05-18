"Big mistake" - Former head writer highlights a critical mistake in WWE's treatment of Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes has turned heads unlike any other superstar on the roster. While he may be the center of attention right now, former writer Vince Russo believes that WWE is simply doing too much to make Rhodes seem like a special attraction and could possibly repel fans. Russo further validated his concern by stating that a 'counter' had never previously been put up for all-time greats like The Rock, Steve Austin or The Undertaker.

Rhodes has been one of the most heavily pushed members of the WWE roster following his return to WrestleMania and fans have already picked up on it. On this week's episode of RAW, throughout the broadcast, a "Countdown to Cody" graphic popped up from time to time reminding fans when the American Nightmare segment was about to take place.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone reviewed Monday night's episode of RAW. Here's what Russo had to say about the "Countdown to Cody" graphic:

"This is gonna backfire on them. They gotta be really careful. I'm telling you bro. When I'm seeing a countdown to Cody, let me translate that into: Okay bro you're shoving the guy down our throats now. Big mistake. Big Mistake bro. We don't need a countdown to Cody Rhodes' words of wisdom. The second fans feel like you're shoving somebody down our throats, it's game over. We never did that with Austin. We never did it with Rock. We never did it with 'Taker. Countdown to when Austin's coming to the ring. Never happened. That's not good bro. That's not good. [48:22 - 49:27]

Cody Rhodes is already booked for Hell in a Cell

When Cody finally came down to the ring, he addressed his two victories over Rollins and responded to the Visionary's claim of having taken something from him. To settle the feud, Rhodes challenged Rollins to a match inside Hell in a Cell, which Rollins promptly accepted.

With the two now set to step into the ring possibly for the last time in a while, who do you think will emerge victorious from The Cell? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

