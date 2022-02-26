"You still working here?" - Vince McMahon's reaction to seeing former WWE announcer backstage

Former ring announcer Tony Chimel has opened up about what his relationship with Vince McMahon was like in WWE.

Chimel was a part of the Stamford-based company for over three decades, serving as a ring announcer for the majority of his time there. He was released in late 2020 due to budget cuts.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Chimel stated that Vince McMahon was always good to him. He added that The Chairman used to joke with him by acting surprised when he spotted him backstage.

“Vince was always good to me," said Chimel. "He was just like a regular guy that owned the company. He knew me for so long, if he saw me in the hallway he was like ‘Chimel, you still working here?’ I’m like ‘Yeah I’m still here Vince.’ Or I would say ‘Well I’m not really working but you're paying me.’ And then he would say 'Well I'm gonna have to go look into that.' And I'm like 'No, relax, I'm working.' So it was always good. (16:56-17:34)

Tony Chimel on how Vince McMahon helped him out in WWE

In his 38 years with WWE, Tony Chimel did more than announce Edge on his way to the ring. He stared with the company as a ring technician and ended his tenure there as a production manager. But he also worked as a timekeeper.

According to Chimel, he was getting paid for both jobs, but after a couple of years, the higher ups decided not to pay the timekeeper anymore. As a result, Chimel lost the position and the extra money that came with it. He then went to his boss and asked for a raise.

Chimel's boss asked him where he would be working if he wasn't with WWE, to which he responded that he is working for the company. He then went to Vince McMahon to explain the situation, and The Chairman helped solve it.

"I told Vince what my boss said about not working here," said Chimel. "Vince said ‘Please tell me he didn’t say that.’ I said he did. So I was tearing down the ring that night, my boss comes up and said we will talk about my pay on Monday. Vince must have pulled him aside and said to take care of him or whatever. I will never forget that Vince did that for me.” (18:58-19:26)

Tony Chimel currently works at Trader Joe's, a grocery store renowned for its customer service, following his departure from WWE in 2020.

Edited by Jacob Terrell