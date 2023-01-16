Former WWE authority figure makes fun of a hilarious advertisement featuring Sting

Former WWE RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently made fun of an advertisement featuring wrestling legend Sting.

The Icon became one of the most well-known stars in the industry during his time with WCW. He started his stint with World Championship Wrestling in 1987 and was there until the promotion folded in 2001. He then joined TNA (now IMPACT) Wrestling.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion also appeared on WWE programming in 2014 and was involved in a high-profile match against Triple H at WrestleMania 31. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. The iconic star is currently with AEW.

Sting's popularity meant that he has appeared in several commercials throughout his illustrious career. One such commercial was from the beverage brand Sprite. During the advertisement, Sting rings the doorbell of a house, and a young fan answers the door. The Icon and the fan then brawl, and the former ends up rag-dolling him across the house.

A fan recently recalled the ad fondly, stating that it was "very well done." However, Eric Bischoff questioned the message behind the ad, indicating that he probably didn't like it.

"Kinda weird though right? I mean what’s the message here? 'Hey kids, drink Sprite and some guy is going to show up at your door with a baseball bat and rag doll you,'" tweeted Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff also commented on how the parents were reacting in the Sting advertisement

Another fan tweeted that the ad was both fulfilling and somewhat honest in that the kid got beaten, which is what would've happened in real-life as well.

To this, Bischoff was quick to joke about the kid's parents, who seemed to enjoy watching their kid get beat up. He seemingly indicated that the commercial wasn't as honest as the fan thought.

"And the parents? They were having a blast watching that snot nose kid get his a** handed to him," tweeted Bischoff.

Jeremy Padawer @JeremyCom @EBischoff Yes. It’s somehow both wish fulfillment / aspirational in that the superhero showed up, and unusually honest about what might happen to the kid in battle. @EBischoff Yes. It’s somehow both wish fulfillment / aspirational in that the superhero showed up, and unusually honest about what might happen to the kid in battle.

Sting is currently in an alliance with Darby Allin in AEW. The legendary star has participated in several matches for the company, with his last coming at Full Gear on November 19, 2022. He teamed up with Allin to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a No Disqualification match.

What do you make of The Icon's Sprite commercial? Sound off in the comments section below.

