Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon faces a previously unknown sexual assault allegation and new legal demands from two victims

Internal documents reveal former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly facing fresh demands from two victims who accused him of sexual abuse. As per an exclusive report by the Wall Street Journal, more details about two cases pertaining to Vince McMahon have been disclosed.

The first case involved former wrestling referee Rita Chatterton, who publicly accused Vince of raping her in a limousine. Details of the incident were unearthed in a letter dated November 3. She demanded a sum of $11.75 million in damages.

Another email the same month was addressed to Vince McMahon's attorney Jerry McDevitt exposing the details of the second allegation. In the aforementioned mail, a former spa manager's lawyer claimed that the WWE majority owner assaulted her in 2011. This case was not reported before today.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon retired from his previous role following the launch of an internal board investigation regarding sexual misconduct after reports of him paying over $12 million in settlements were made public.

The new allegations came to light soon after backstage rumors suggested that Vince McMahon was planning to return. He reportedly believes that he stepped down from his duties in July after taking action on "bad advice" from people near him. He allegedly felt that the case would have just blown over, and he could have continued as WWE Chairman.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes