"He knows I can take him down" - Former WWE Champion sends a bold warning to Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been on an untouchable run ever since his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. He hasn't been pinned or submitted since 2019 and has run through every opponent that has stood in his way.

However, the WWE roster has no shortage of talented members who could potentially dethrone The Tribal Chief. One of them has seemingly stepped up. Drew McIntyre has called his shot and claimed that he has what it takes to beat Reigns - something even the champion can't deny.

McIntyre and Reigns last faced one another in singles competiton in the main event of Survivor Series 2020. The Scottish Warrior almost had the win in the bag when The Usos interfered, costing the then-WWE Champion the match. However, the bout showed the McIntyre could hang with the best and left the door open for a rematch down the line.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Drew McIntyre opened up about Reigns' title run so far and even discussed the possibility of a potential match between the two:

"He knows what I'm all about these days. He fought this version of Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series. He faced me at BackLash when we stepped inside the ring together. He knows what I'm capable of. I get through his family, I get to Roman Reigns. He knows I can take him down." [26:15 - 26:26]

Check out the full episode of The Bump in the video below:

Roman Reigns is set to defend his titles this Friday

While he hasn't put his championships on the line in a televised match since his battle against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, The Tribal Chief will have to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle this week on SmackDown.

Riddle seeks to get revenge on Reigns for injuring his tag team partner Randy Orton. However, the former United States champion will have to strive hard to get a win in this match considering that the Usos will be there to support his cousin. It will be interesting to see how this one turns out.

If you use any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit WWE's The Bump.

