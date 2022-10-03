Former WWE Champ says he wants to feud with Braun Strowman

WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre says he is keen to have a feud with Braun Strowman in the future.

Strowman returned to WWE on the September 5 episode of RAW. The Monster Among Men was released in June 2021 and re-signed with the company shortly after Triple H took charge of creative.

Drew McIntyre was asked in his interview with My San Antonio about who he would like to feud with next in the company. The Scotsman said that feuding with Strowman, who has had a similar career trajectory as him, would be a good test for him.

“Anyone who gets in my way, to be honest. But I’ve always wanted to have a feud with Braun (Strowman). It is a simple story to tell with two big guys. But there is more depth to it than that. The visual of Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman. I am 6-foot-5, 275 and he makes me look like a smaller guy. How exciting and impressive that match would be? But I also know how the story could be compelling. You have two superstars who got let go from the company only to comeback and try to reprove themselves," said McIntyre.

Elsewhere in the interview, McIntyre said that he will have to work his way up the card once again to challenge Roman Reigns for the world title, with the first obstacle in his way being Karrion Kross. Drew will face Kross in a Strap match at Extreme Rules 2022.

What has Braun Strowman done since his WWE return?

Strowman returned to the company on RAW, destroying the competitors in a fatal four-way tag team match.

He then moved over to SmackDown, where he is currently in a feud with former tag team champions Otis and Chad Gable.

Strowman had his first match since his return on SmackDown where he faced Otis in a singles match and won. He is next scheduled to face Chad Gable in a singles fight on Monday Night Raw.

