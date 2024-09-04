Former WWE champion admits to feeling more pressure since moving to RAW

Since his move to the main roster following the WWE Draft 2024, Ilja Dragunov has delivered some of the most thrilling matches on the red brand. The former NXT Champion has not had a lot of wins in his main roster run but has proved to be one of the best talents out there.

In a recent appearance on the Daily Star podcast, the 30-year-old revealed the difference between his main roster run and his WWE NXT career. Dragunov stated that the main roster is clearly a level up and one needed to step up their game to survive among the best of the best.

The former NXT Champion also added that the transition for him was not very difficult. For him, it was just the environment that had changed but the job stayed the same, which made it easier for him to make a name for himself right from the get go.

"I think the transition was just like everything just gets bigger, you know? First of all, for me, it always feels like, yeah, the job stays the same, but the environment changes. So, that's what I mean when I say everything gets bigger - you just got all those big arenas. It is a bit, of course, bigger than compared to NXT. Before that, you really realize that just audience-wise, but the job stays the same. I mean, it's definitely a higher pressure level because this is like the top of the top of the top, and now you got to really step up your game even more," said Dragunov [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Ilja Dragunov eyeing first title win on the main roster?

Ilja Dragunov is currently a part of the Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's tournament and has advanced to the finals after defeating Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a Triple-Threat match on WWE RAW this week.

Now, the 30-year-old is set to face Pete Dunne, Jey Uso, and Braun Strowman in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine Bron Breakker's next challenger. The unforgettable history between Breakker and Dragunov could be revisited if the latter manages to clinch a massive victory.

An opportunity for the Intercontinental Championship could help Dragunov elevate his name amongst other stars on the roster, and could eventually end up with him as the champion. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the former NXT Champion.

