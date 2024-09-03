Bron Breakker put on notice as "nothing's gonna stop" this "dangerous" 30-year-old WWE star from taking him down

WWE is looking for the next challenger for Bron Breakker’s Intercontinental Championship. A former champion recently opened up about why he would love to take down The Big Bad Booty Nephew on RAW.

Ilja Dragunov competed against Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a Triple Threat Match during the Intercontinental Championship No.1 Contender’s tournament on the latest edition of RAW. The Mad Dragon caught Lee by surprise and took him down to win the contest.

While speaking in a RAW Exclusive after his big win, Ilja detailed how he plans his matches and goes for the final blow when his opponents least expect it.

Trending

"I prepare for chaos. That’s what happens when you step into that ring, absolute chaos, but there’s one thing that I do better, or I’m just more courageous than ever people are. I put myself into the position for damage. Because these people think they got me, and they go for their final shot and they think they have me, and I catch them, and in that moment, I see the sheer fear in their eyes. I got them, and I drop them. That is beautiful," Ilja Dragunov said. [H/T Fightful]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The 30-year-old star then spoke about his rivalry with Bron Breakker and noted that he had a score to settle with the reigning Intercontinental Champion. He was happy to put the champion on notice even before winning the upcoming Fatal Four-Way Match.

"I had so many chances since I’m here. King of the Ring tournament, I failed. Qualifying match for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, I failed. I had an Intercontinental Championship match, and I failed. The entire Bron [Breakker] feud, I failed. I feel myself like I’m right now at the bottom of food chain, but when you’re on the ground, there is only one way back, and that is up. One thing people will realize very fast about me is that I’m very, very dangerous when I’m hurt. Bron, everything that you did to me, I remember. I will pay you back for every single thing. Because now, nothing’s gonna stop me," Ilja Dragunov said. [H/T Fightful]

Bron Breakker will watch the No. 1 Contender's tournament closely as four top names have qualified for the final match. Ilja Dragunov, Braun Strowman, Pete Dunne, and Jey Uso are all dangerous superstars who have done a lot in WWE to prove themselves.

Bron Breakker wants to face a WWE SmackDown Superstar for his title

Not many WWE champions are as willing to defend their title against anyone as Bron Breakker. The 26-year-old star recently discussed his work with Baron Corbin in NXT.

Breakker said he would love to work with Corbin again in a chat during Fanatics Fest NYC. He added that it would be fun to see him defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Lone Wolf someday.

"I think that makes for a great story, right? I think I would enjoy that, I think he would enjoy that. I think it would elevate both of us so, I don’t know," Bron Breakker said.

Baron defeated Bron Breakker in a match in NXT. Not too many stars have pinned The Big Bad Booty Nephew, and Corbin has a reason to challenge the current Intercontinental Champion down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback